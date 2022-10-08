Other tweeps suggested Zahara was tarnishing her career, while some who claimed to have witnessed her performance live said people's claims were bogus, sharing other videos to corroborate their comments.
WATCH | 'Stop this nonsense' — Zahara slams tweeps trolling her over Macufe performance
Image: Instagram/ Zahara
Zahara has slammed tweeps dragging her recent performance at the Macufe Lifestyle Divas Show in Bloemfontein.
The singer shot up the trends list on Saturday after an allegedly edited version of her performance went viral on social media.
Reacting to snarky comments that she sounded bad, Zahara shared a different video from the event pleading with her trolls to stop trying to bring her down.
“Don't edit things to put me down. God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense.” she wrote.
The local Twitter user responsible for sharing the vile video refuted Zahara's claims saying she cut a clip from her Facebook live performance.
“Why would I go out of my way to lie about you. The video I posted was from a Facebook live, meaning that there’s no way it could have been edited. This 15 secs clip still proves me right. I dare you now to tweet your whole performance!” she wrote.
