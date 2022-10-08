Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has opened up about how much he spends on his wives' individual households.
The Uthando Nes'thembu star was a guest on Old Mutual’s Head of Financial Education with host John Manyike when he spoke about his finances and how he provides for his four wives.
He revealed he spends around R30,000 on groceries.
“Look at it like this. The basics like oil and things like that come to around R4,500. Then you add cleaning materials and you get up to R6,000,” he said.
“I may be underestimating per household. Then you multiply for each household, which gets you to the R30 000 range. If they don’t save the money they make, they will have a crisis,” he continued.
Listen here:
Musa said while he is the breadwinner in his family, his wives and some of his children chip in financially where necessary.
Polygamy is not child’s play — Musa Mseleku forks out R30k for monthly groceries
Entertainment
Image: supplied/Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter
Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has opened up about how much he spends on his wives' individual households.
The Uthando Nes'thembu star was a guest on Old Mutual’s Head of Financial Education with host John Manyike when he spoke about his finances and how he provides for his four wives.
He revealed he spends around R30,000 on groceries.
“Look at it like this. The basics like oil and things like that come to around R4,500. Then you add cleaning materials and you get up to R6,000,” he said.
“I may be underestimating per household. Then you multiply for each household, which gets you to the R30 000 range. If they don’t save the money they make, they will have a crisis,” he continued.
Listen here:
Musa said while he is the breadwinner in his family, his wives and some of his children chip in financially where necessary.
A few pictures have emerged online giving fans a glimpse into the celebration of love the polygamist hosted recently.
The reality TV star hosted close friends and family for a plush Umembeso ceremony on September 10 at Umzumbe, Port Shepstone.
Umembeso is a Zulu traditional ceremony that forms part of the lobola negotiations where the groom gives gifts to the bride's parents and family before the wedding.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Musa for comment but he declined, saying their followers will get more details in their reality show expected to air on Mzansi Magic.
Nonku Williams, Jacinta Ngobese and Happygal Ndlovu were some of the stars spotted at the event.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure