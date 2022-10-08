Cassper Nyovest takes his 'Fill Up' concert to his hometown

Cassper Nyovest has announced the return of his iconic Fill Up concerts,

The rapper took to his social media timeline on Friday revealing he was set to host the next Fill Up concert in his hometown Mahikeng, at the Mmabatho stadium, on December 3.

“Breaking News! FILL UP is back and we are going home. DEC third! Mahikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up. This is Full Circle for me! Tickets out now at Web Tickets! Let’s go!” he wrote.