Cassper Nyovest takes his 'Fill Up' concert to his hometown
Cassper Nyovest has announced the return of his iconic Fill Up concerts,
The rapper took to his social media timeline on Friday revealing he was set to host the next Fill Up concert in his hometown Mahikeng, at the Mmabatho stadium, on December 3.
“Breaking News! FILL UP is back and we are going home. DEC third! Mahikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up. This is Full Circle for me! Tickets out now at Web Tickets! Let’s go!” he wrote.
Previously the Sponono hit maker has teased about hosting the concert in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and even in London’s popular live music arena, The O2, after a lengthy hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic regulations.
Cassper has a great track record of sold-out concerts, and can undoubtedly do it yet again.
He sold out his first Fill Up The Dome concert, which took place at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg in 2015.
He also successfully hosted a Fill Up concert at Orlando Stadium in 2016, the FNB Stadium in 2017, the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019.