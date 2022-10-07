‘When you are broke, all you have is your talent’ — Zola 7 talks about artists’ desperation to be signed

Zola 7 has weighed in on the influx of aspiring artists looking to be signed to a record label.
This after rapper AKA took to his Twitter timeline to say it was every artist's dream to sign a deal with a record label.
“Back in the days, everyone was trying to get a 'record deal'. Ha. Imagine,” he wrote.
The kwaito star commented on the post and revealed many had flooded his direct messages on social media with the same request.
Zola said artists were desperate to be recognised and were willing to take any opportunity.
“Nothing has changed. People are still trying to get record deals, I get DMs daily from artists wanting to me to sign them.
“Remember when you are broke, all you have is your talent. No money for quality studios, mixing and mastering and submitting to radio stations feels like it's all in vain. These artists are hungry for a chance to change their situation.”
Journalist
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe
Music producer Makwa also contributed to the conversation, speaking about his experience when signing to a record label.
In Twitter posts, Makwa urged his followers to think twice before signing.
“The biggest mistake when I got signed was to let the label make decisions for me. I believe I should’ve known better. Letting the label choose for me where I stay was the biggest f**k up for me.
“Don’t not sign a recording contract, especially with a major label. Trust me you’ll regret signing with them. Rather stay indi (independent) until things come together. Lastly, if a label offers to buy you something big like a car or a house, decline that offer and take the cash instead.”
