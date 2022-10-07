In a separate video, Trevor provided insight about his departure.
The comedian said he had to tell the audience about his departure so they wouldn't be left in the dark.
“That is why I am telling you I am going to leave, so that it's not like an Irish goodbye,” Trevor joked. “It would be weird if I was just, like, on a Thursday, 'bye everybody', and then Monday comes and it's just, like, 'Where's Trevor?' and you just see me on Instagram sipping something on the beach.”
Trevor revealed what he has missed out on during his seven-year run and what he looks forward to doing when he leaves the show.
“The thing I missed most, and it happened mostly in the pandemic, and I know I'm not alone in this, I missed people. I missed two years of people's lives. I missed two years of eating food in SA. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.”
If anything, he lost time not to The Daily Show but to what happened in the world.
“I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more, and trying new things,” said Trevor.
'That's not how it happened': Trevor Noah clears the air on why he's leaving 'The Daily Show'
Reporter
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages
“Don't believe everything you read in the tabloids,” says comedian Trevor Noah on rumours circulating online that his departure from The Daily Show is because of his date with singer Dua Lipa.
The SA-born comedian announced his exit from the show last week after being on air for seven years.
The announcement came after he and the One Kiss singer were spotted out together for dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in New York, sparking dating rumours.
In a video shared on The Daily Show's Instagram, Trevor denied he is leaving the show because of the singer.
“That is not how it happened. Please do not believe anything you read in the tabloids. It's not true,” Trevor told The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.
In a separate video, Trevor provided insight about his departure.
The comedian said he had to tell the audience about his departure so they wouldn't be left in the dark.
“That is why I am telling you I am going to leave, so that it's not like an Irish goodbye,” Trevor joked. “It would be weird if I was just, like, on a Thursday, 'bye everybody', and then Monday comes and it's just, like, 'Where's Trevor?' and you just see me on Instagram sipping something on the beach.”
Trevor revealed what he has missed out on during his seven-year run and what he looks forward to doing when he leaves the show.
“The thing I missed most, and it happened mostly in the pandemic, and I know I'm not alone in this, I missed people. I missed two years of people's lives. I missed two years of eating food in SA. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.”
If anything, he lost time not to The Daily Show but to what happened in the world.
“I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more, and trying new things,” said Trevor.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure