‘His life is a mess cause he is going about slapping people’ — Cassper on why he never hit AKA

It's been nearly seven years since Cassper Nyovest and AKA's altercation made headlines but the Sponono hitmaker still wants to get in the ring with his nemesis for a “rematch”.

The two rivals shot up trends list in 2015 after it was revealed AKA had slapped Cassper at a club. Ever since Cassper has been challenging the rapper to fight him.

After winning his bout with Priddy Ugly last Saturday, Cassper challenged AKA to fight him next.

Taking to Twitter recently Cassper said he wanted to get in the ring with his nemesis to put an end to the constant name calling, saying he walked away after the slap to protect his brand.

“He started this, called me out to a boxing match and swore at both my parents as motivation. Now he sees he is going to get his arse kicked and would rather ignore the call out.

“I need to see that man in the ring. He has to finish what he started. He likes acting tough.

“I was living off endorsements and had to protect my brand. Walking away worked for me. My brand is worth 10 times what he has going and I own my s**t now. His life is a mess cause he was going about slapping people and standing behind his bodyguards and acting tough.”