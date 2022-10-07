Enjoy the magic of a Broadway-style production in Gqeberha
The exquisite charm and entertainment of a Broadway-style production will once again entertain Gqeberha audiences when Poise Dance Academy owner Simone Blair’s latest production, Staged, comes to the Savoy Theatre from October 27-29.
A fusion of dance expression such as tap, jazz, hip-hop, Broadway and contemporary dance styles set with exquisite choreography, backdrops and props to carefully curated music will have audiences young and old toe-tapping at the Perridgevale theatre...
Enjoy the magic of a Broadway-style production in Gqeberha
The exquisite charm and entertainment of a Broadway-style production will once again entertain Gqeberha audiences when Poise Dance Academy owner Simone Blair’s latest production, Staged, comes to the Savoy Theatre from October 27-29.
A fusion of dance expression such as tap, jazz, hip-hop, Broadway and contemporary dance styles set with exquisite choreography, backdrops and props to carefully curated music will have audiences young and old toe-tapping at the Perridgevale theatre...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure