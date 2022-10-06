×

Leisure

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee in studio with Busta Rhymes

06 October 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ Black Coffee hangs out with Busta Rhymes.
Image: Emma McIntyre

US rapper Busta Rhymes has a song brewing with Grammy award winner DJ Black Coffee.

The DJ has previously collaborated with Usher, Diplo, David Guetta and Canadian rapper Drake, among others, and there is more to come.

The American rapper had his followers gushing in anticipation when he took to his timeline sharing a video of them in the recording studio, saying something is “coming soon.”

Watch the video below:

Busta seems to have grown fond of SA stars.

In early September, the rapper was spotted partying in London with Cassper Nyovest.

Reminiscing on their encounter, Cassper said it was a legendary evening and they spoke about how he influenced Busta's next album.

“When I met Busta he ain't [know] me so he pushed me to the side. I moved respectfully, that's when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was. Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. Madness.

“Me and Busta chopped it up soooooo long that we ended up being the last 2 people to leave the club. Great f***ing night, great f***ing energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true. God is good,” he posted on Twitter.

