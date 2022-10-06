SPOTLIGHT | 'Medieval' takes Europe to brink of war; housekeeper has a fancy for high fashion; bumper previews

In this week’s episode of Spotlight, we look in on the endearing cinema release Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, exploring a “follow-your-dreams” theme. This third film adaptation of a 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, Mrs 'Arris Goes to Paris, follows British housekeeper Ada Harris (played by the talented Lesley Manville), who dreams of owning a haute couture Christian Dior gown. A whirlwind of comedic errors follows against the backdrop of Paris, where she transforms many people's lives.

Directed by award-winning Anthony Fabian (Skin, Township Opera, Good Hope) the cast also includes Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista and Lucas Bravo. Look out for the segment of interviews with this amazing cast in this week’s episode.

Cinemas also see the release of historic action drama Medieval as feuding brothers battle for control of the throne in fifteenth century Bohemia. Violence engulfs Europe as the survival of an empire hangs in the balance, and ordinary people must try to survive the dangerous political games being played. Starring Michael Caine, Ben Foster, Matthew Goode and Sophie Lowe, Medieval is the most expensive Czech film ever made, and is out in cinemas from October 7.

Spotlight features a bumper segment of some of the big cinema releases coming our way. Black Adam, representing a unique form of justice, is one of DC’s most anticipated movies. Starring Dwayne Johnson, it will grace IMAX screens from October 21.

The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer finally reveals the new Black Panther, while The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical film about the early life of revered filmmaking legend Steven Spielberg, is out in cinemas from November 25.

And finally, there is British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do With It from Shekhar Kapur (Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, Four Feathers), telling the story of a filmmaker’s journey documenting her best friend’s experiences as he prepares for an arranged marriage, and starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.