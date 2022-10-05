Congratulations are in order for Faf de Klerk and his partner Miné after they tied the knot.
The longtime couple held their nuptials at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek on Saturday, October 1, where close friends, including former rugby teammates Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch, and family members were in attendance.
While the lockdown and the strict Covid-19 travel rules put a strain on their relationship, with Faf playing for the English Premiership club Sale Sharks and living in Manchester since 2017, their relationship withstood the circumstances.
SNAPS | Congrats! Faf de Klerk is a married man
Journalist
Image: Instagram/
Congratulations are in order for Faf de Klerk and his partner Miné after they tied the knot.
The longtime couple held their nuptials at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek on Saturday, October 1, where close friends, including former rugby teammates Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch, and family members were in attendance.
While the lockdown and the strict Covid-19 travel rules put a strain on their relationship, with Faf playing for the English Premiership club Sale Sharks and living in Manchester since 2017, their relationship withstood the circumstances.
Image: INSTAGRAM
The couple have not shared images from their wedding day and went to the Maldives for their honeymoon.
“Thanks @priorityescapes for making our journey as smooth possible and @kandima_maldives for a special 1st day of honeymoon,” Faf captioned his post when sharing a glimpse of their trip with his followers.
It's been wedding season in celebville.
Medical doctor and model Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and her hubby and businessman Ze Nxumalo recently completed their nuptials as well, hosting family and friends to a lavish “Umabo” ceremony — the closing ceremony in traditional Zulu weddings.
Ze and Tamaryn have been together for nearly three years and were engaged at Singita Sweni Lodge in Mpumalanga in April 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure