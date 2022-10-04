'Zola is a living testimony' — Tbo Touch proud of Zola 7's comeback
“Many thought he would never walk, sing and perform ever again.”
Tbo Touch has praised Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini for making his comeback after a long hiatus.
This after Zola's performance on Saturday at the “A night with Legends” kwaito concert where he reassured his fans he was well and not dying as many believed.
Touch took to his Instagram timeline sharing a video of Zola's performance speaking of how he was beaming with pride to witness his successful return to the stage.
“We serve a God of a second, third, fourth chances, we can never reflect on the evolution of urban culture and not mention Zola's name.
“This event is the culmination of consistent quality radio driven by life-changing features. Many thought he would never walk, sing and perform ever again but sometimes life has a way of reminding us that God is on the throne!!!!” he wrote.
Watch the video below:
Earlier this year, concern for the veteran rapper's health had been growing from early March after he was seen walking with a cane, but he's since become stronger and appears ready to bounce back.
In August, the kwaito star shared his booking details on social media making him available for gigs.
When speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview earlier this year, Zola said he is epileptic and is making sure his children will benefit from his legacy.
“I am sitting comfortably on about 2,000 songs that have not been released that will become part of the trust fund for the children. We have a sh*t load of debts that need to be taken care of should something happen to me because I have epilepsy.
“My wife and I were doing legal paperwork [last week] so that our children are safe. Nowadays it's easier because, unlike being signed to a record label, you can sign yourself and protect your intellectual property,” he said.