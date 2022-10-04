'Zola is a living testimony' — Tbo Touch proud of Zola 7's comeback

Tbo Touch has praised Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini for making his comeback after a long hiatus.

This after Zola's performance on Saturday at the “A night with Legends” kwaito concert where he reassured his fans he was well and not dying as many believed.

Touch took to his Instagram timeline sharing a video of Zola's performance speaking of how he was beaming with pride to witness his successful return to the stage.

“We serve a God of a second, third, fourth chances, we can never reflect on the evolution of urban culture and not mention Zola's name.

“This event is the culmination of consistent quality radio driven by life-changing features. Many thought he would never walk, sing and perform ever again but sometimes life has a way of reminding us that God is on the throne!!!!” he wrote.

Watch the video below: