WATCH | All things hip-hop! Here's what went down at Hennessy Back To The City 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Africa’s largest hip-hop festival, Hennessy Back to the City, returned to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, with a bang.
Since announcing their partnership in 2020, this was the first event with Hennessy at the helm, which saw hip-hop reenergised in the heart of Newtown and the day transform into a melting pot of urban culture and exhilarating experiences for all in attendance.
Attracting more than 15,000 adoring fans and a line-up of more than 100 local and international artists, the event was headlined by some of SA’s greatest hip-hop mavens including A-Reece, Big Zulu, Nadia Nakai, and superstar AKA, as part of the showstopping Hennessy Moment on stage. Fans were also treated to appearances by none other than international rap legends Talip Kweli, Lost Boyz, and Keith Murray.
The calendar event, which continues to highlight legends and trailblazers across music, street art and fashion, represents the pinnacle of artistic expression and urban culture. Industry stalwart and festival founder Osmic Menoe says the festival epitomises the inner city coming alive with true freedom of expression, and provides a destination for hip-hop fans, artists, and industry-related individuals to connect and celebrate the experience of true hip-hop culture.
“This partnership is a breath of fresh air, not just for the festival but for the culture. The connection is genuine, and this is just another giant leap in the genre’s expansion.”
Khomotso Ledwaba, marketing manager at Hennessy, agrees it was a very natural partnership for them. “Hennessy has long been synonymous with the culture. Ever since first being uttered in a verse, the brand has featured in over 2,500 songs and to date, it is the most mentioned alcohol spirit brand in the music industry.”
As a first-time partner, Hennessy ensured that they pulled out all the stops, providing fans with invigorating experiences throughout. This included VIP treatment of some hip-hop headliners such as LootLove, Stogie T, JR, and Scoop Makhathini who, among other guests, were able to enjoy the festival and performances in the true Hennessy way.
The peak of the event saw the culmination of the Hennessy Moment on stage, where hip-hop royalty AKA delivered a show-stopping performance under a curtain of fireworks, ending the evening in true style.
