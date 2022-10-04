Since losing the fight against Cassper in what trolls have labelled an "embarrassing" loss, Priddy has picked himself up and congratulated his opponent, vowing to go back and train harder.
“What an experience. Never been knocked down before, so I have to give it to @casspernyovest. You definitely worked hard and earned your victory. Well done champ Boxing is exciting, entertaining, takes real guts, heart and discipline. Let’s continue supporting the sport.”
Cassper gave Priddy props for having the courage to face him the ring.
"Nothing but respect champ. Everyone can tweet but not everyone can step in those four corners. You did it for the love of boxing we both share. People will be talking about the sport for a while because of our battle tonight. Glad you could get home safe with your family."
‘Stop ignoring us’ — Tweeps call for Cassper Nyovest vs Siv Ngesi match
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Alaister Russell
After winning his boxing match against Priddy Ugly at the weekend, Cassper Nyovest is thinking about his next fight, but tweeps seem to have their hearts set on one particular opponent they feel will be perfect, Siv Ngesi.
Having raised his hand before as a person interested in taking on Cassper in the ring, the actor's name landed on the Twitter trends list as people felt it was about time Cassper fought against “someone who will be a real challenge”.
This after Cassper knocked out Priddy Ugly in the first round to become champion on October 1.
Cassper said he's ready for his next opponent.
While the rapper has made it clear he plans to return to the ring soon, tweeps have been feeling he's blue-ticking Siv as an option, something that isn't sitting well with them.
Siv tweeted that he would be willing to fight Cassper a long time ago. He's since agreed with tweeps that Cassper seems to be afraid of him.
Since losing the fight against Cassper in what trolls have labelled an "embarrassing" loss, Priddy has picked himself up and congratulated his opponent, vowing to go back and train harder.
“What an experience. Never been knocked down before, so I have to give it to @casspernyovest. You definitely worked hard and earned your victory. Well done champ Boxing is exciting, entertaining, takes real guts, heart and discipline. Let’s continue supporting the sport.”
Cassper gave Priddy props for having the courage to face him the ring.
"Nothing but respect champ. Everyone can tweet but not everyone can step in those four corners. You did it for the love of boxing we both share. People will be talking about the sport for a while because of our battle tonight. Glad you could get home safe with your family."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure