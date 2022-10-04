Nadia has become popular for her satirical videos.
She was the biggest winner at the inaugural DStv Content Creators Awards last month, taking home the Comedy Award, Content of the Year Award and Thumb-Stopping Award.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the evening of the event, Nadia said she was emotional at seeing her hard work pay off.
“It's more than an award, it's something that represents hard work at times where you question if what you're doing is a career.
“It is an honour to win such an award and never in my wildest thoughts did I think I would win three awards.”
Nadia Jafta exposes body shamer in her DMs
Cape Town-based TikTok star Nadia Jafta has made it clear she is unbothered by trolls in her DMs.
Reacting to an Instagram user who sent her a snarky message telling her she is fat, Nadia shared a video of her body.
Nadia had her post flooded with reassuring comments.
"Even if you were fat, since when is that an insult? This isn’t the 90s! You’re either hot or not, and you, my friend, are fire." Real Housewives of Cape Town star Rushda Moosajee posted.
