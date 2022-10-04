Faith Njilo (née Nketsi) has gushed over her husband, businessman Nzuzo Njilo, speaking of their new life together as first-time parents and newlyweds.
Taking to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, Faith shared a glimpse of her baby shower as seen on her reality show Have Faith on MTV.
In the post Faith appreciated her hubby nearly seven weeks since the birth of their daughter, Sky Njilo, and spoke about how they are enjoying parenting together.
“To my husband. Thank you. I still can’t believe you are my husband. I’m so blessed to have you. I can’t believe I once lived a life without you. Today I can’t live without you. I thank you for always making sure I’m happy. Your drive to always put a smile on your wife’s face is what makes my life today a dream come true.
“I love you so much. I thank you for our beautiful munchkins and watching you become a father and how you love her and are so obsessed with her warms my heart so much. I strive to be the best wife to you because you are effortlessly the best husband one could ask for. It’s all fun and laughter with us and I pray that never changes because our friendship is the foundation. I married my best friend. I love loving you and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us. Ngiyakuthanda sthandwa senhliziyo yami,” she wrote.
'I can’t live without you' - Faith Nketsi vows to be ‘the best wife’ to her hubby
Journalist
Image: Thabiso Buthelezi / @Bentley_Photography_sa
In April Faith and Nzuzo made things official by hosting a mahlabiso ceremony (joining the two families/a celebration of marriage).
Despite allegations of her husband owing nearly R1m and being in debt, Faith said she's determined to stick beside her “forever” man and drown out the noise.
“Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out it doesn't really bother me because at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household and I know how things are kept in my household,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Faith said she knew not everyone would be happy to see them take their relationship to this level, but what mattered to her most was their parents giving them their blessing.
“What I love about our relationship is no-one ever knows what's going on and I think that's why people like speculating and talking about it or throwing rumours around. It's because they really want to know what's going on.”
