Lee Thompson has dispelled concerns for his wellbeing with a return to social media.
This after YOU Magazine reported that Lee, star of the first season of The Bachelor SA, was allegedly homeless and undergoing rehabilitation for the second time in August.
Lee had allegedly been renting at a R300-per-night guest house for two months earlier this year and was described as an alleged tenant from “hell” who often left his room unkempt and messy.
While his timeline has been flooded with people expressing their concern, Lee took to his Instagram timeline in good spirits, posting an image of himself and his new puppy.
He did not address the allegations and turned off the comments on his post.
“Spending some quality time with my new baby,” he captioned his post.
Lee Thompson returns to social media amid 'homeless' and 'rehab' claims
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Lee Thompson
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Lee were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
