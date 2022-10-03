Shona died in July last year from complications related to Covid-19. His death sent shock waves across the nation.
The actress and her late husband used to lie together on a carpet every Sunday, and Connie has carried on the tradition in his honour.
“Today is carpet Sunday. I miss my person. Every Sunday we’d just lie on the carpet and talk about everything under the sun or nothing at all. We’d just lie here and be with each other. I miss his physical presence so much but I feel in spirit he is still with me,” she said in an Instagram live.
“Since Sho got sick, leading up to his elevation to glory, I didn’t think I could do this on my own. So today it dawned on me that it is a new day and I bless God for that. I bless God for, I call it, the supernatural strength, because I don't know how I am able to do this, it can only be God,” she wrote on social media.
‘I’ll never stop missing you’: Connie Ferguson remembers Shona
Journalist
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Connie Ferguson has penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Shona, sharing how much she misses him.
The actress took to Instagram to share a fond memory of the couple together.
"I'll never stop missing you. Hope you’re resting well my angel. I love you for eternity," she wrote.
Shona died in July last year from complications related to Covid-19. His death sent shock waves across the nation.
The actress and her late husband used to lie together on a carpet every Sunday, and Connie has carried on the tradition in his honour.
“Today is carpet Sunday. I miss my person. Every Sunday we’d just lie on the carpet and talk about everything under the sun or nothing at all. We’d just lie here and be with each other. I miss his physical presence so much but I feel in spirit he is still with me,” she said in an Instagram live.
“Since Sho got sick, leading up to his elevation to glory, I didn’t think I could do this on my own. So today it dawned on me that it is a new day and I bless God for that. I bless God for, I call it, the supernatural strength, because I don't know how I am able to do this, it can only be God,” she wrote on social media.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure