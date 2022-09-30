Africa’s answer to ‘Game of Thrones’ hits the screens
Ambitious fantasy series ‘Blood Psalms’ now streaming on Showmax
By Zamandulo Malonde - 30 September 2022
At long last, the highly anticipated premier of “SA’s Game of Thrones” arrived on Thursday when streaming platform Showmax released the first two episodes of South African fantasy series Blood Psalms.
Set in ancient Africa, the action-packed series follows Princess Zazi (Bokang Phelane) as she battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas and the wrath of the gods. ..
