SPOTLIGHT | 'The Woman King', 'The Enforcer' on big screens; new 'Blood Psalms' series packed with SA talent

This week’s Spotlight is full of action with cinema releases, brand new African stories on Showmax, A-list Hollywood star interviews, premieres and of course our feedback on 2022’s return of Comic Con Africa.

Arriving on the SA cinema circuit is the worldwide box office hit, The Woman King. Inspired by true events and shot in SA, it tells the story of the 19th century Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa (present-day Benin). General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and her all-female army of Agoije tribal warriors will stop at nothing to protect their way of life from the evils of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

With an all-star national and international cast, presenter Collette Prince bagged an exclusive interview with Viola Davis and South African breakthrough actress Thuso Mbedu (in the role of Nawi) at the Toronto international premiere of the film.

Also look out for Spotlight’s coverage of the local premiere and extended interviews in this week’s Sunday Times with Mbedu and John Boyega (King Ghezo).

The second cinema release is The Enforcer, starring Antonio Banderas, rapper 2Chainz, Kate Bosworth and Zolee Griggs. The adrenalin-filled action, set in Miami, uncovers the lies and deceit in a cover-up of the cyber-sex trafficking of runaway teenagers, and the herculean battle by a mob enforcer to save the children. Not to be missed at a cinema near you.

Showmax has just launched their biggest and most ambitious local series to date: Blood Psalms. This epic fantasy is set in ancient Africa where five tribes face the danger of a prophecy which promises the end of the world. It is up to young Princess Zazi to save herself and her people. Directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, the cast of this series boasts top local talent including Bokang Phelane, Mothusi Magano, andThando Thabete to name a few. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the red carpet premiere this week, and the cast’s take on the series.

After a two-year hiatus, Comic Con Africa 2022 returned in full force last week, as Africa’s largest multi-genre pop-culture gaming and fan festival. More than 80,000 fans walked through the gates this year, with big announcements, talent appearances and the best character dress-up sightings Mzansi has seen in a long time.

We also have a look at highlights from the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in Ghana this past weekend, with top artists including Usher, Uncle Waffles, Stormzy, SZA and Tems entertaining an audience of 20,000. This year’s campaign to help end extreme poverty saw more than $800m pledged around the world to contribute to this meaningful change.