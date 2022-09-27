Mthandazo said he was grateful for John's kindness as it helped him reach a broader audience.
John is one of only 15 people to achieve EGOT status, which is the accomplishment of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award in one's lifetime.
“I managed to tap into a different audience, to be an artist who caters to everybody, which is what I've been wishing to do. My music is there to heal and touch lives so I'm getting to touch everybody's lives as opposed to a certain race.”
He said when he started his music career 13 years ago, he never imagined getting the attention of an artist he looked up to while growing up and singing his music when going for auditions,
He is in talks with John and his other role model, DJ Black Coffee, to collaborate on doing the remake of the Nervous hit from his album Legend.
“I used to tell everyone t I'd love to work with Black Coffee. Now he's the one trying to push for the collaboration to happen. Black Coffee has been showing mad love. I'm happy to get his attention and I think it's going to create even bigger opportunities,
“I want to extend my gratitude to Back Coffee for giving me the attention. Part of why people took this whole thing seriously was his comment.”
EXCLUSIVE
‘Dreams do come true’' — Mthandazo Gatya grateful for John Legend’s kindness
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mthandazo Gatya
Since participating in John Legend's #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, singer Mthandazo Gatya's life has drastically changed.
His name occupies trends lists, his bookings are piling up, brands have contacted him to collaborate and he got to share the stage with the multi-award-winning American singer-songwriter while he was in SA for a private Bidvest function, an experience he describes as a display of God's power.
“For someone who has been writing and making songs about one day going abroad to find myself in a space where I have everybody's attention, and a decorated artist gives me a nod and tells me I'm great and extends an invitation to perform with him is proof dreams do come true. It doesn't matter where you are in the world, anything is possible,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Mthandazo said he was grateful for John's kindness as it helped him reach a broader audience.
John is one of only 15 people to achieve EGOT status, which is the accomplishment of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award in one's lifetime.
“I managed to tap into a different audience, to be an artist who caters to everybody, which is what I've been wishing to do. My music is there to heal and touch lives so I'm getting to touch everybody's lives as opposed to a certain race.”
He said when he started his music career 13 years ago, he never imagined getting the attention of an artist he looked up to while growing up and singing his music when going for auditions,
He is in talks with John and his other role model, DJ Black Coffee, to collaborate on doing the remake of the Nervous hit from his album Legend.
“I used to tell everyone t I'd love to work with Black Coffee. Now he's the one trying to push for the collaboration to happen. Black Coffee has been showing mad love. I'm happy to get his attention and I think it's going to create even bigger opportunities,
“I want to extend my gratitude to Back Coffee for giving me the attention. Part of why people took this whole thing seriously was his comment.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure