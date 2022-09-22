'I was never mean to Pearl' — DJ Zinhle slams tweeps saying she 'hates' Pearl
Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you. I was never mean to Pearl. Not at all...”
DJ Zinhle is tired of being made to look like a villain, especially in reference to her friendship with “bestie” Pearl Thusi, as tweeps continue to speculate that the pair's friendship has ended.
Tweeps have been speculating that Pearl's friendship with businesswoman DJ Zinhle has been over for a while since they don't appear to be as close as they used to be.
The pair used to leave many envious of their friendship when they took bestiecations and supported each other through thick and thin. Fast forward to 2022, and they've stopped posting about each other like they used to, and this only served to cement the rumours that their friendship is on the rocks.
However, Pearl came out to say she and Zee were good.
On Thursday, a video clip popped up on the TL showing Pearl and Brandon with DJ Zinhle on stage at a recent gig. The audioless video showed Zinhle gesture Pearl away and tweeps interpreted that to be meanness on Zinhle's part.
Watch the video below:
Yoh 😳DJ Zinhle couldn’t even pretend with Pearl Thusi 💀… pic.twitter.com/xKcZXrHE8v— Mbhokodo Forever🙅🏾♀️🇿🇦 (@thandiwe_h) September 22, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Zinhle set the record straight on what was happening in the video.
“I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.
“Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me... STOP!”
The DJ said she was tired of being told “not to explain” herself when all it does is allow trolls to run with the wrong narrative.
“Also. Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you. I was never mean to Pearl. Not at all...”
1/2: Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022
2/2: Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me…— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022
STOP!
While the trolls used the video to say mean things about Pearl and Zinhle, others saw through the clout-chasing captions attached to the video.
“Maybe ke nna fela but I see nothing wrong in that video ya Zinhle le Pearl,” said one tweep.
“Lmao to be honest I also saw her trying to get the guy to fix whatever and Pearl happened to be in the way and because the music is playing, there’s no time. In a rush to fix while keeping the music playing “Tloga man chomi,” added another.