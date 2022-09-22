'I was never mean to Pearl' — DJ Zinhle slams tweeps saying she 'hates' Pearl

DJ Zinhle is tired of being made to look like a villain, especially in reference to her friendship with “bestie” Pearl Thusi, as tweeps continue to speculate that the pair's friendship has ended.

Tweeps have been speculating that Pearl's friendship with businesswoman DJ Zinhle has been over for a while since they don't appear to be as close as they used to be.

The pair used to leave many envious of their friendship when they took bestiecations and supported each other through thick and thin. Fast forward to 2022, and they've stopped posting about each other like they used to, and this only served to cement the rumours that their friendship is on the rocks.

However, Pearl came out to say she and Zee were good.

On Thursday, a video clip popped up on the TL showing Pearl and Brandon with DJ Zinhle on stage at a recent gig. The audioless video showed Zinhle gesture Pearl away and tweeps interpreted that to be meanness on Zinhle's part.

Watch the video below: