Halala! Mahalia Buchanan ties the knot
Gospel star Mahalia Stein nee-Buchanan is officially off the market and she looked breathtakingly beautiful while doing it.
She shared a clip of her luxurious wedding on her Instagram timeline of when she said her I do's on Tuesday, September 20 2022 in a lavish and intimate wedding ceremony.
“Married the love of my life 20:09:2022 #TheSteins. With the most incredible glam team @scholtzruberto @sarhaphairline @beatsbyyolaThank you @spanishfarmlodge for such a beautiful space for my bridesmaids & I.
“To all of friends and family thank you thank you thank youuu, we love you all so much, thank you for making our night soooo special.”
In her mentions, fellow singers and popular celebs congratulated Mahalia on her union and for walking down the aisle.
Actress Keke Mphuthi wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful, this is so beautiful ... May you guys have everlasting and growing love.”
“Wow, congratulations Mahalia. You look like a beautiful, beautiful dream,” said events planner Precious the planner.
“Aggg you looked amazing congratulations,” wrote blogger and businesswoman Mpumi Ledwaba.
The singer got engaged early last year and on Instagram shared her joyful news with her social media family through a super-cute video of the special moment.
Mahalia didn't say much about how special the moment was for her but her pictures said a thousand words.
Mahalia's man seemed to have organised a romantic rooftop dinner, complete with a photographer to capture the moment when he got down on one knee and asked Mahalia to be his wife.
“All he said was get ready, I am taking you out on a date,” Mahalia captioned the video.