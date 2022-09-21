Adding to this was her equally teary mother, Kris Jenner, who quipped, “It's hard to watch her in pain.”
Khloé teases baby drama before new season of ‘The Kardashians’
The former couple welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogate
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
US reality star Khloé Kardashian has teased the baby drama between her and former beau Tristan Thompson in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.
The former couple, who have a four-year-old daughter, welcomed a second child via surrogate earlier this year. The newborn is a boy, whose name is yet to be revealed.
In a new clip shared before the second season of the popular show, Kardashian opens up on the situation.
The teary mom of two begins by confessing that there's something she's ready to talk about before confirming they're expecting another baby.
“And it's supposed to be a really exciting time and it's just a different experience,” she says in a confessional.
“This has been a difficult time in my life, but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”
Adding to this was her equally teary mother, Kris Jenner, who quipped, “It's hard to watch her in pain.”
Kardashian and Thompson broke up again last year after reports emerged that the basketball star had conceived a third baby with another woman.
Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy amid a nasty paternity battle. The baby was conceived while Thompson was still in a relationship with Kardashian. The two are not back together, the site reported, and haven't spoken since news broke of the paternity scandal, apart from co-parenting issues.
The two have a history of breaking up and making up over the latter's repeated cheating.
Khloé and Tristan famously broke up in 2019 after Tristan “cheated” on her with a family friend and ex-best friend of her sister Kylie, Jordyn Woods. Tristan kissed Jordyn when she was one of the guests at his house party.
This is Kardashian's second child and Thompson's fourth.
