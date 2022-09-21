Kabza and Maphorisa's no-show lands them in legal hot water in Zimbabwe

It's been four months since amapiano musicians Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa failed to pitch at the Victoria Falls Carnival in May, where they were billed as headline acts.
A source close to TshisaLIVE revealed the pair are in Zimbabwe and were on Monday morning detained at a hotel over a lawsuit lodged by the Victoria Falls Carnival.
The legal action came after they were paid but failed to show up or provide an explanation.
A statement by the Vic Falls organisers confirmed their arrest and said they had the required documentation to prove they booked them and travel arrangements were finalised.
“We got them arrested after the show. The sheriff of the court came to the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo and told them what was outstanding to Vic Falls Carnival, and they needed to pay the outstanding amount or get arrested. Their lawyer got the cash together and paid the sheriff of the court and they were allowed to get into the lane.
“Unfortunately, it was at the highest level [that] the courts saw the proof [of] payments; flights and change of flights as well as all accommodation and every thing. We've been fighting this for four or five months and we are glad it's come to an end. We were not only doing it for ourselves, but for promoters who put in a lot of time, effort and money into these events and it's our reputation on the line; at the end of the day we had to stand up for ourselves and fans.”
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Zimbabwean attorney representing the pair, Zibusiso Ncube, confirmed they were being sued for R325,157 after they failed to perform at the carnival.
He said Kabza and Maphorisa and the carnival organisers agreed to refund R230,000 in full and final settlement.
“The claim for damages ... doesn't look to be supported by the contract itself. The contract was that in the event of cancellation [Maphorisa and Kabza] won't pay for certain things. And these are the things these people are claiming.”
Kabza and Maphorisa's no-show lands them in legal hot water in Zimbabwe
Journalist
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Twitter
