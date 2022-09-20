LISTEN | John Legend talks new music and his 'unmatched' love for his SA fans
If you are in SA and a John Legend fan, the American superstar wants you to know he thinks you are top-tier and tells everyone who cares to listen that his “best fans” come from SA.
TshisaLIVE had the opportunity to chat to the 12-time Grammy winning artist after he released his eighth studio album, LEGEND, and the one thing he wanted to make sure gets out was his unmatched love for SA and his fans from the rainbow nation...
LISTEN | John Legend talks new music and his 'unmatched' love for his SA fans
TshisaLIVE Editor
If you are in SA and a John Legend fan, the American superstar wants you to know he thinks you are top-tier and tells everyone who cares to listen that his “best fans” come from SA.
TshisaLIVE had the opportunity to chat to the 12-time Grammy winning artist after he released his eighth studio album, LEGEND, and the one thing he wanted to make sure gets out was his unmatched love for SA and his fans from the rainbow nation...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure