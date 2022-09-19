Laconco takes over from Lebogang Tlokana, popularly known as the Funny Chef, who hosted the previous season.
Laconco joins Mzansi Magic as the new host of ‘OPW’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ LaConco
Congratulations are in order for Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco after she was announced the new host of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding season 12.
The Real Housewives of Durban star took to her Twitter timeline to announce the news, sharing a trailer for the new season of the show and revealing she would make her debut on September 25.
“Ladies and gentleman, grace on duty. September 25 on 161, it’s a date,” she wrote.
Reacting to the news, most tweeps were elated and said Laconco is the perfect host.
Take a look at the Twitter posts below:
Laconco takes over from Lebogang Tlokana, popularly known as the Funny Chef, who hosted the previous season.
Here's a look at hosts from previous seasons:
Nomsa Buthelezi
When Nomsa, popularly known as the "Gomora Diva", became the host, the media personality instantly became a fan favourite and hosted many seasons to the point where it became unanimous with her brand.
Today the media personality and actress hosts weddings.
“No matter how many times I fall I refuse to give up. Are you getting married? Call Gomora Diva to shake things up. God bless my hustle,” she wrote on Instagram.
Kayise Ngqula
In 2017 Kayise shot to stardom after winning the OPW presenter search.
“One thing I love about OPW is how it celebrates diversity and even though I’m Xhosa, I hope to share myself with the viewers and include all the amazing cultures we have in this country,” she said.
Thembisa Mdoda
Thembisa took over from Ayanda Mpama in season 6. Her reign on the show saw her share the spotlight with her sister Anele Mdoda and Jessica Nkosi, who took over as guest presenters when she had to take a break.
Thuli Thabethe
Thuli was the first host of OPW, making her transition from actress to media personality.
Brenda Ngxoli had to take over for the second season after Thuli's schedule clashed with her hosting duties.
She penned a heartfelt letter on her social media timeline when leaving the show.
“My heart is bittersweet to leave OPW as it was the first show I started and ran with from the beginning. It helped me make the transition from actress to presenter, an all-new journey which I thoroughly enjoyed. With the wedding season upon us once more it means more travel for the second season, but due to my studies the two schedules clashed and finishing my degree is a priority,” she said.
