Leisure

Hungani Ndlovu gifts Stephanie a Beamer as a push present

19 September 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Hungani gifted Stephanie with a new BMW whip to celebrate her
Hungani gifted Stephanie with a new BMW whip to celebrate her
Image: Instagram/ Stephanie Ndlovu

Hungani Ndlovu gifted his wife Stephanie Ndlovu with a Beamer as a push present after the pair welcomed their first child together.

In their recent video posted to the married couple’s YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, Hungani shared the exciting news with their viewers.

He saidt the gift was to thank his wife for being a "superhero" and bringing their child into the world. 

“I'm about to pick up her mom and we are about to do something really amazing. Steph has been such a superhero. I don't think one can really comprehend things that happen in a woman's body when they are housing a human. This experience has been such a testimony for us and a rollercoaster,” he said.

No only did they share the video of him buying his wife the prezzie, they also shared behind-the-scenes footage from their maternity photo shoot they had done at the time they were expecting their child.

Watch video below

The Ndlovus announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram by posting pictures from their maternity photo shoot. 

Stephanie shared a Bible verse that best described this moment in her life. 

“And when the time is right, I The Lord will make it happen,” she wrote.

Her husband wrote they were pregnant and said: “God is the ultimate author.”

Stephanie and Hungani have welcomed their “miracle baby”, as they call their bundle of joy. 

The couple confirmed the baby's birth on The Ndlovus Uncut  and said they would later reveal the gender.

