Five minutes with Aymos on his music journey

Singer and songwriter Aymos has collaborated with Mas Musiq on a new song he has dedicated to his mother.
The song, titled Mama, comes after the success of his recent hit single Lyf Styl.
In a young Q&A with TshisaLIVE, the star revealed his musical journey started in high school where he led a choir and also started singing in church in Thembisa.
If you were to look back to where you started, are you happy with how your journey in the music industry has panned out?
Yes, I’m definitely happy because the hardships taught me to be patient and now I see things in a different light.
What inspires the subject matter in your music, and what is the creative process behind finally writing your songs?
The beat has to speak to me before writing ... Other than that, I honestly just love writing about real-life situations due to almost everyone can relate to the music and appreciate it more.
When you create music, what do you look forward to the most?
I look forward to expressing my vocal abilities and touching people through my music.
Do you still want to be viewed as an amapiano artist, or will we see you diversify in any way?
No, I wouldn’t want to be viewed as an amapiano artist but rather a musician because I feel I could excel in any genre if I was asked to.
How would you describe your music to someone who doesn’t know it?
Soulful, fun and timeless.
Why was it important for you to honour your mom now? Did you time it that way?
I honour my mom because she’s been the pillar of my music career, she has been supportive from day 1 since I started wanting to follow my dream of being a musician.
Who are the artists you would want to collaborate with?
Ami Faku, I just love her vocal ability, she’s a top-tier artist.
Are you working on any new projects?
Yes, I should be releasing my new single soon as well as my project later on this year.
Do you think you’ve given enough of yourself to the music or there’s a side to you that we’ve not seen yet?
I believe as an artist, you need to keep evolving consistently. So there’s still a side of me you have yet to see.
Five minutes with Aymos on his music journey
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Aymos
