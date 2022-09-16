“This year marks the 18th year of the GenNext survey, which provides marketers with the absolute best insights into the youth’s perceptions of their brands. Eighteen is a significant birthday and one we intend to celebrate in style, especially since we are able to host the in-person event again. We are looking forward to this as well as the feedback from our marketing partners on the insights delivered by the youth,” said Eben Gewers, head of sales at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext.
Nike has maintained its perennial popularity with SA’s youth, claiming a ninth consecutive Overall Coolest Brand award, while also bagging theCoolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Footwear Brand awards at the 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. BMW placed overall second, while Adidas moved into overall third spot from its seventh place position in 2021.
This year also saw the introduction of new categories reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Accommodation Booking Sites (winner: Trivago) and Coolest Savings & Investment Platform (winner: Capitec). Another new category was introduced to reflect young people’s strong desire to make a difference: Coolest Brand That Cares about the Community (winner: KFC).
In addition to polling consumer brand preference, the survey also polls youth about the personal brands of celebrities, entertainers and sportspeople. World Cup-winning Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi was once again named Coolest Local Sportsperson.
MetroFM once again triumphed as the Coolest Radio Station, with The River voted the Coolest Local TV Programme.
For the full list of winners click here.
‘All we do is win’ — Somizi wins coolest local online influencer at Sunday Times GenNext Awards
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo bagged the Coolest Local Online Influencer award at this year's Sunday Times GenNext Awards.
He is among 70 winners voted the coolest in different categories through a survey conducted by Yellowwood.
The 2022 survey polled 5,933 young people aged eight to 13 years (tweens), 14 to 18 years (teens), 18 to 24 years (young adults), and 25 to 30 years (young professionals). The winners were announced and celebrated at Empire Events in Parktown on Thursday.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
Taking to his Instagram to share highlights from the event, Somizi celebrated his win.
“All we do is win,” he captioned a video of himself as he walked up to get his award.
