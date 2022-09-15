'When we had nothing Maphorisa housed us, fed us and helped us feed ourselves’ — Nota defends Phori
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has come to DJ Maphorisa's defence as he faces criticism on social media.
Mac G suggested DJ Maphorisa is an “amapiano gatekeeper” in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill.
“Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me that Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval.
“Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”
Dr Malinga had also made a comment on the show, claiming a song he made with DJ and music producer Kabza De Small was being withheld by DJ Maphorisa.
Reacting to the comments about Maphorisa, Nota slammed the naysayers, speaking of his influence on the lives of artists while they were coming up in the industry.
“When we had nothing, Maphorisa housed us, fed us and helped us feed ourselves ... You’ll never see me biting a hand that once fed me. I’m disgusted by all the Phori slander that goes about on the timeline, and all these podcasts, it’s absolutely disgusting.” he said.
