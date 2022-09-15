'I'm hurt' — Gospel star Pulane Maphari speaks out after being stripped of Sama
“I just wish that we could have just disqualified me from the beginning when I entered. I did not know, it's unfortunate that I find myself in this position.”
What was supposed to be a celebratory milestone for Gospel singer Pulane Maphari turned out to be a bitter pill to swallow when her Sama was withdrawn by The Recording Industry of SA (Risa).
Risa released a statement on Wednesday withdrawing the Best Contemporary Faith Album award Pulane received earlier this year at the Samas 28...
'I'm hurt' — Gospel star Pulane Maphari speaks out after being stripped of Sama
“I just wish that we could have just disqualified me from the beginning when I entered. I did not know, it's unfortunate that I find myself in this position.”
Journalist
What was supposed to be a celebratory milestone for Gospel singer Pulane Maphari turned out to be a bitter pill to swallow when her Sama was withdrawn by The Recording Industry of SA (Risa).
Risa released a statement on Wednesday withdrawing the Best Contemporary Faith Album award Pulane received earlier this year at the Samas 28...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure