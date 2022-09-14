×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Sorry 'Beliebers', the SA leg of the Justice World Tour has been cancelled

14 September 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Justin Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows.
Justin Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows.
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's a sad day for “Beliebers” in SA after Big Concerts confirmed that the SA leg of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been cancelled just days before the event.

The American singer was expected to perform in Cape Town on September 28 and at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 1. However, health issues have brought his tour to a halt. 

Big Concerts and AEG Presents shared a statement on social media assuring “Beliebers” that they would be fully refunded for their tickets.

“Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled.

“All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information. We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in SA in the future,” read the statement.

This is not the first time Bieber has cancelled his tour this year.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old revealed he had Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which had caused him partial facial paralysis, which saw him having to cancel other commitments. 

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” said Bieber.

subscribe

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

Most Read