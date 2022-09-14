Sorry 'Beliebers', the SA leg of the Justice World Tour has been cancelled

It's a sad day for “Beliebers” in SA after Big Concerts confirmed that the SA leg of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been cancelled just days before the event.

The American singer was expected to perform in Cape Town on September 28 and at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 1. However, health issues have brought his tour to a halt.

Big Concerts and AEG Presents shared a statement on social media assuring “Beliebers” that they would be fully refunded for their tickets.

“Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled.

“All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information. We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in SA in the future,” read the statement.