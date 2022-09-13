SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love

A few pictures have emerged online giving fans a glimpse into the celebration of love that polygamist Musa Mseleku hosted recently.
The reality TV star hosted close friends and family for a plush Umembeso ceremony on September 10 at Umzumbe, Port Shepstone.
Umembeso is a Zulu traditional ceremony that forms part of the lobola negotiations where the groom gives gifts to the bride's parents and family before the wedding.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Musa for comment but he declined, saying their followers will get more details in their reality show expected to air on Mzansi Magic.
Nonku Williams, Jacinta Ngobese and Happygal Ndlovu were some of the stars spotted at the event.
Take a look at some of the images shared on the timeline below:
Nonku Williams shared an image on Instagram with the caption: “Musa & Thobile’s Membeso.”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku
Musa began his journey in polygamy when he was 23 years old, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, then second wife Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, third wife Thobile MaKhumalo and fourth wife Mbali MaNgwabe.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Mnakwethu host spoke of his intentions to take a fifth wife, admitting his challenge to convince his wives to accept his new relationship was a depiction of the modern ways of the polygamous lifestyle.
“I'm asking my wives to allow me to take a fifth wife; it's no longer a question to me. I'm just waiting for them to say yes or no. And I'm doing it the modern way. If it was before, I'd be telling them that I'm taking.
“The way it's supposed to be done is for me to engage with the first wife and tell her I intend to take a fifth wife and she would communicate with the other wives, but in the modern times it does not work that way because all the wives have to be treated equally.”
