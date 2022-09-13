Rolene Strauss on how she and her husband survived a six-year long distance relationship

While long distance relationships can take their toll on any couple, Rolene Strauss and her husband's relationship stood the test of time.
The Miss SA and Miss World 2014 title holder took to her timeline reflecting on her relationship with her partner D’Niel.
Rolene got engaged in December 2014, married in 2016 and had their first child in January 2017.
In the post, Rolene revealed she and her husband spent six years in a long distance relationship while married and being parents.
“This time in our lives was not the easiest; however, we made it through.”
Rolene went on to list the things that helped make their relationship a success.
Read some of them below:
Commit to each other!
“Right from the start D’Niel and I made the decision to commit to each other and knew that we were in it for the long run. We chose each other and chose to trust one another, to be gentle and to put in the hard work.”
Build a strong foundation
“We knew that if we can stand this test of time (and distance), our relationship will be rock solid. We used this time to develop a strong foundation that was built on good communication, unconditional respect and patience for one another.”
Live in the present
“We had to learn how to live in the present and decided to embrace every season and moment. When we were together, we were together! We focused on each other and let go of any distractions. We tried to not overthink the goodbyes, but rather saw them as an opportunity for the heart to grow fonder again.”
Image: Instagram/ Rolene Strauss
