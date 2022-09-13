‘I love you so much’ — Cassper and Thobeka pen heartfelt messages to son on his second birthday

It is doting dad alert in celebville, and rapper Cassper Nyovest has added to the list of dads who have celebrated their children's birthdays.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Monday, the rapper shared an adorable clip where he was working out and little Kgotso was imitating him.
"Happy second birthday to my twin, my gym partner and my purpose to try harder every single day. I don’t know where I would be without the responsibility of being your father champ. I love you soooo much. May God grant us both good health, time and unconditional love," he wrote.
Kgotso's mom Thobeka Majozi also took to her socials to share a snap of herself breastfeeding her little one.
"The birth of you was the rebirth of me. Happy second birthday my love," she wrote.
In 2020 when he announced his plan to release his fifth studio album Any Minute Now, Cassper said it was going to be his best work yet.
"Here it is. My fifth offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby," he said.
Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana was beaming with pride after his daughter's first birthday last week.
Taking to Instagram recently the father of two shared an adorable home video of baby Asante and his wife DJ Zinhle, posting a heartfelt message in celebration of her birthday.
“My precious daughter; no words can express how your life changed me to be a better father, husband, friend, musician. I know one day you will go through daddy’s Instagram and will see how my life changed since you came into this world. I love you. Happy birthday, Asante, wa Papa.”
