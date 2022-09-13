Small Miracles by Anne Booth is just the book to read to uplift the spirits.
This charming tale takes place in the 1990s.
Sisters Margaret, Bridget and Cecilia are the last three nuns at The Order of Saint Philomena convent.
The place that they call home is in dire need of repair and they face losing the convent unless they get divine intervention.
Ninety-year-old Cecilia plays the lottery every Saturday.
God was obviously listening to their prayers as Cecilia wins just enough to repair the roof of the home.
Then other small miracles start to happen which have an impact on other people’s lives.
This story reminds me so much of Sister Act. It is a story of love in its many guises.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book. Booth writes a witty, warm and charming story with a few surprise twists.
HERALD BOOK CLUB | A charming story — with some surprises
Image: supplied
Mini reviews by Bargain Books
Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva
In a spellbinding new masterpiece by #1 New York Times-best-selling author Daniel Silva, Gabriel Allon undertakes a high-stakes search for the greatest art forger who ever lived. Legendary spy and art restorer Allon has at long last severed ties with Israeli intelligence and settled quietly in Venice, the only place where he has ever truly known peace. His beautiful wife, Chiara, has taken over day-to-day management of the Tiepolo Restoration Company, and their two young children are clandestinely enrolled in a neighbourhood scholar elementary. For his part, Gabriel spends his days wandering the streets and canals of the watery city, parting company with the demons of his tragic, violent past.
The Pride by Tony Park
A lioness will kill to protect her own. The thrilling new adventure by Tony Park. Ex-mercenary Sonja Kurtz is out for revenge after her daughter, Emma, is assaulted by an abalone poacher while on a beachside holiday near Cape Town. When the poacher is murdered, Sonja is targeted by a violent local gangster and must flee the country.
Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood
Bee Koenigswasser lives by a simple code: What would Marie Curie do? If Nasa offered her the lead on a neuroengineering project — a literal dream come true — Marie would accept without hesitation. Duh. But the mother of modern physics never had to co-lead with Levi Ward. Sure, Levi is attractive in a tall, dark, and piercing-eyes kind of way. But Levi made his feelings towards Bee very clear in grad school — arch-enemies work best employed in their own galaxies far, far away.
Cold Cold Bones by Kathy Reichs
It all starts when Dr Temperance Brennan finds a box on her porch. Inside is a fresh human eyeball with GPS co-ordinates etched into it. They lead her to a macabre discovery in a Benedictine monastery, and soon after she discovers a mummified corpse in a state park. There seems to be no pattern to these killings, except that each mimics a killing connected to something a younger Tempe experienced, or barely escaped. Someone is targeting her, and she needs to figure out why before they strike again.
