‘We finally found the perfect song’ — Ami Faku excited about collabo with DJ Black Coffee
Image: Instagram/ Ami Faku
Grammy award-winner DJ Black Coffee and Ami Faku have collaborated with Gallo Remixed to create an Afropop remix of There’s Music In The Air.
The song was originally recorded, written, produced and performed in 1976 by Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the musicians said they were excited to work together.
“I'm super excited for the release of this song. I have always wanted to work with Black Coffee and we finally found the perfect song and I hope people receive it well,” said Ami.
“This remix is one that I hold close to my heart as it represents so much of the struggle, perseverance and courage that my country has always put forth. We've taken our roots and splashed a modern spin. I'm excited for this to be released for the world's ears,” shared producer Black Coffee.
At the beginning of the month Ami teased her followers about releasing a song with DJ Black Coffee.
