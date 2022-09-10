‘There is no pretentiousness in Hollywood’: John Kani shares his experience

Legendary thespian Dr John Kani has spoken about working on American productions and how it's become the norm for him.

On Cape Talk recently, the star said there was no hierarchy in Hollywood:“We know each other through our work; directors and producers know you and working with these people becomes normal because there is no pretentiousness, no plain star, because we are all what we are and that's why we were given these roles.”

The veteran actor would not divulge anything about his latest project because he is bound by a confidentiality clause. He did, however, say it's part of the Disney family..

On the theatre front, Kani took Kunene and the King on a national tour in June.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Kani expressed how it felt to perform for South African audiences after the play opened at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, in the UK in April 2019, and the inspiration behind it.

“Kunene and the King has been a special gift to me as a writer. I wrote the play to deal with some questions I had within myself.

“What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances. It gives me great pleasure to bring my play back to SA, for the people I write for and to get the opportunity to be at the Joburg Theatre.”