Jesse Clegg's wife Dani dies after battle with cancer

Jesse Clegg's wife, Dani Cooperman, has died.

The singer, son of legendary musician Johnny Clegg, took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday revealing the news to his followers.

Jesse revealed that his wife, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter, succumbed after a year-long battle.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani. She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end.

“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched. She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” he wrote.