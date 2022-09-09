Here are your faves who were nominated for the SA radio awards

The 2022 edition of the SA Radio Awards nominations have been released and your stars are beaming with pride as they are credited for the work they've put in this past year.

Anele Mdoda, dubbed the queen of radio, and her 947 Breakfast team Frankie Du Toit, Thembekile Mrototo and Cindy Poluta are nominated for 10 awards:

Best Breakfast Show Presenter — Anele Mdoda;

— Best Breakfast Show — Anele Mdoda and the Club on 947;

— Best Content Producer — Ryan Janse van Rensburg;

— Best Multi-Channel Promotions — The Perfect Proposal with Anele and the Club;

— Best Newsreader — Thembekile Mrototo;

— Best Promotions or Stunt — Anele and the Club Smoothie Campaign;

— Best Promotions or Stunt — Honouring Mam’ Noxolo Grootboom;

— Best Radio Innovation — Anele and the Club on 947: LottoStar Summer of Millions with 947;

— Best Radio Innovation — Anele and the Club 947: Frankie's Tombola; and

— Best Traffic Presenter — Frankie Du Toit.

“I am thrilled to be nominated alongside my team. We work very hard, such moments motivate us to work even harder and have fun while we are at it.

“Honouring Mam’ Noxolo was a big deal for me, I grew up watching her on TV with my parents, she has been a huge inspiration to not only me but millions of black women. To have that special interview nominated is even more incredible.”

Jacaranda FM scored 14 nominations, with Martin Bester's breakfast show in the lead:

Commercial Station of the Year 2022 ;

; Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter — Martin Bester;

Best Commercial Breakfast Show — Breakfast with Martin Bester;

Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels — Helping single mom Nkami back on her feet;

Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels — Youth Day — DJ Lamiez Holworthy and the Garaletsang Children’s Home;

Best Commercial Content Producer — Megan Mitchell for Breakfast with Martin Bester;

Best Commercial Radio Afternoon Drive presenter — Rian van Heerden;

Best Commercial Sports Presenter — Joe Mann;

Best Commercial Night Time Show — Love Songs with Danny Painter;

Best Commercial Radio Innovation — Breakfast with Martin Bester; and

Best Commercial Radio Innovation — Jacaranda FM.

“To be shortlisted for so many awards alongside such formidable competitors is extremely rewarding. We have been fine-tuning our brand experience strategy while ensuring that our content, relevance, music and hyperlocal information stays central to delivering world-class radio to the Jacaranda FM community,” programme manager Hennie Myburgh said.

“I think our laser focus on ensuring the best audio experience for our listeners is highlighted through these accolades, and of course we hope to retain our ‘Station of the Year’ bragging rights.”