Focalistic bags 'Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year' the 15th Headies Awards

Focalistic is glad to have bagged an international award.

He won Artiste of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards which are global awards for Afrobeats Music, which were held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taking to his Twitter timeline recently he thanked God for the milestone.

"Blessings on Blessings Dankie Modimo! Dankie Squad Sa Maradona. More Music on the way," he tweeted

He was nominated alongside Grammy award winner DJ Black Coffee, DJ Tarico, Elaine, Sha Sha, and Jah Prayzah, the singer of Ke Star came out on top.

The Headies, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, is a music awards program created in 2006 by the Nigerian Hip Hop World Magazine.