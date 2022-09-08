“A lot of the times people don't know where to start and I think what I just created gives them a great starting point.”
On her Instagram timeline she shared a clip of herself explaining how they plan on helping the women.
“65% of abused women go back to their abuser due to lack of financial support or and independence. The abuser knows this. We at Enhle Cares Foundation are working towards bridging that gap, slowly but surely. Giving away nail bursaries for you to create a life for yourself,” she captioned the video.
The actress told TshisaLIVE when she launched her foundation that it came from a place of feeling like someone needed to initiate the dialogue among the youth because they are neglected and left to fend for themselves.
“The problem is we don't talk about things, that is why depression has managed to manifest itself in such a big way. A lot of us do have depression because of the lifestyles we live and we don't even know it. We work too much, we play too hard, our bodies and minds never have time to heal. This is the reason I feel I need to help.
Enhle Mbali plans to give bursaries to women from abused backgrounds
“I'm giving away bursaries and people have come by to say they'd love to help”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa
Media personality and businesswoman Enhle Mbali recently announced her Enhle Cares Foundation that she launched a few years ago is giving away two bursaries.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the mom of two said she had been inundated with calls from people who want to support the good cause.
“When I launched this it was the same year I created the dress for Beyoncé and it has always stood for women and children from abused backgrounds, the mental health of women from such backgrounds. It's a cause that's worth being a part of. I'm giving away bursaries and people have come by to say they'd love to help.
“A lot of the times people don't know where to start and I think what I just created gives them a great starting point.”
On her Instagram timeline she shared a clip of herself explaining how they plan on helping the women.
“65% of abused women go back to their abuser due to lack of financial support or and independence. The abuser knows this. We at Enhle Cares Foundation are working towards bridging that gap, slowly but surely. Giving away nail bursaries for you to create a life for yourself,” she captioned the video.
The actress told TshisaLIVE when she launched her foundation that it came from a place of feeling like someone needed to initiate the dialogue among the youth because they are neglected and left to fend for themselves.
“The problem is we don't talk about things, that is why depression has managed to manifest itself in such a big way. A lot of us do have depression because of the lifestyles we live and we don't even know it. We work too much, we play too hard, our bodies and minds never have time to heal. This is the reason I feel I need to help.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure