Mohale Motaung laughs off ‘cleansing ceremony’ rumour

Media personality Mohale Motaung has denied having a cleansing ceremony at his home last weekend.

Despite his snaps going viral and reports stating the star had one, he told TshisaLIVE they were celebrating something big that's in the pipeline for the Motaungs.

“People assumed it was a cleansing ceremony. I was celebrating a new venture my family is starting so it was a celebration of that."

When TshisaLIVE asked about the new venture, he said in due course he will let Mzansi know.

“Not yet, but as soon as I have the permission to do so I will. I think around next week.”

Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared pictures of the celebratory moment and thanked his beloveds for support

“Phezolo ibisisiqalo sobomi obutsha.Ndithi mandithathe elithuba ndibulele izithandwa zam ngoku ndixhasa. Ndibamba ngazo zozibini,” he wrote.