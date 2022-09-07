Life changed dramatically for Faith Nketsi in the past year as she not only became a wife but also a mommy, and while she is l letting it all sink in, one thing she is certain of is that she is ready to take on this chapter of her life.
The reality TV star and former twerk queen had tongues wagging on social media when word got out in April that she had a mahlabiso ceremony (joining her two families/a celebration of marriage) after accepting businessman Nzuzo Njilo's hand in marriage.
Despite allegations of her husband owing nearly R1m and being in debt, Faith said she's determined to stick beside her "forever" man and drown out the noise.
“Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out it doesn't really bother me because at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household and I know how things are kept in my household,” she told TshisaLIVE.
When showcasing her mahlabiso ceremony in the fourth season of her reality show Have Faith on MTV Base, Faith mentioned she knew not everyone would be happy to see them take their relationship to this level, but what mattered to her most was their parents giving them their blessing.
“What I love about our relationship is no-one ever knows what's going on and I think that's why people like speculating and talking about it or throwing rumours around. It's because they really want to know what's going on.”
Faith Nketsi says no ‘allegations or things said’' will change her love for her husband
‘I know what’s going on in my household’
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
After spending a lot of time with her partner during the lockdown, the couple have been inseparable and Faith says she's certain she wants to spend the rest of her life with Nzuzo.
“We couldn't spend time apart.”
Nearly three weeks ago, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Sky Njilo, and are enjoying parenting together.
“She's still very young, keeping us up at night. It's definitely new to both of us.”
Faith said she's finding balance in her new life but she's definitely “enjoying motherhood and being a new wife”, and wants to plan her future and whether that could include being a club hostess.
“It's always been about me so now that there's a whole entire human I have brought into this world my perspective has obviously changed.
“I never ever want to say I'm not going to do something again. I don't want to put myself in a box.”
