Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's union has had its ups and downs and fans have seen their family drama publicly unfold, but in the second season of their reality show Uthando Lodumo they are determined to make this right.
The first episode of season 2 of the Showmax Original reality series, which airs on Monday, sees the two Gqom stars attempting to heal the rift between their families after the viral spat where Babes threatened to get into a brawl with her mother-in-law and Mampintsha's mother disapproving of their marriage.
Babes Wodumo admitted her actions were due to the pain of not being accepted by her husband's family.
“I was wrong. I did all that because I was hurt ... Not being accepted by my in-laws is painful. Other girls are loved by their mothers-in-law — they embrace them. Mine has never embraced me. Instead I was greeted with a video riddled with profanities,” she said.
Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, explained she felt disrespected as their wedding took place without her due to them sending a driver late.
“I was really annoyed. I felt disrespected. You're my only son and I'm your mother. I deserve to be respected.
“I'm not her friend. I'm her mother-in-law. It would've been better if she had sworn at me over the phone instead of on social media. She was out of hand.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an earlier interview, Mampintsha said this season they were showcasing a more mature side and burying the hatchet.
'Our families are coming together and they are forgiving each other.”
Babes and Zamanguni have seemingly since reconciled after Mampintsha shared an image of them together in good spirits.
He captioned the post with a heart emoji.
See the post below:
'Not being accepted by my in-laws is painful' — Babes Wodumo gets candid
Image: Instagram/ Mampintsha
