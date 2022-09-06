‘I feel like I’m robbing my kids of their mother’ — DJ Zinhle talks mom guilt

DJ Zinhle's schedule is hectic and she knows it, but as a mother she sometimes feels she is robbing her children of time with her.
The businesswoman has her hands full with her alcoholic beverage called Boulevard, a hair company called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment and an accessory company called Era By DJ Zinhle, all these on top of her being a DJ, mother and wife.
The busy mom broke down in a recent episode of reality show The Unexpected on BET Africa when she was catching up with her daughter Kairo who was missing her mommy.
She was chatting with her manager Thabiet Amardien who was sharing her schedule with her.
“I feel so bad that I can't be there for my child, because I don't want her to feel like I'm not there for her, like that makes me feels really bad. It's been a crazy few weeks. I don't know what's happening after this weekend, but I need time with my kids.
“I'm just feeling a little overwhelmed and I feel like we haven't stopped and I know that I'm doing this for the kids, but I'm starting to feel like I'm robbing them of time with their mother.”
The reboot of The Unexpected for the second season came as no surprise to her because she never plans to fail, and she hopes this time around to shed more light on her business life to help inspire young women to work hard.
“It's important right now to show the youth that all the brands that become successful are doing a lot of work in the background and I feel I have that responsibility to teach people about the value of hard work. That you have to work hard to get the things that you get ... people need to know that I actually work hard,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
