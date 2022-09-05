‘One of my wildest dreams came true’ — Bonko Khoza ecstatic about Safta win

Actor Bonko Khoza has stolen the hearts of Mzansi with his character Mqhele on Showmax's telenovela The Wife, and he has two awards in the bag to prove it.
Bonko won the Best Actor in a Telenovela award at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Saturday evening.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, he shared his gratitude to those who have supported him.
“Last night one of my wildest dreams came true. To God be the glory. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and continue to support and believe in me and this gift I’ve been given. I pray to continue sharing it with courage, passion and endless curiosity,” he wrote.
In June Bonko bagged his first award as an actor at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor.
Though he continues to receive accolades, he has bid The Wife goodbye.
Bonko played Mqhele, who was dubbed “the national husband” after fans couldn't get over his whirlwind romance with his wife Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela).
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the star said he would help choose his replacement.
“Having had the privilege to play Mqhele Zulu for two seasons, I realise I’ve taken the character as far as I can,” says Bonko.
“I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season. It’s not often a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season three.”
Mqhele will be played by Wiseman Ncube in season three of the telenovela.
Image: Instagram/ Bonko Khoza
