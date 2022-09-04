Saftas16 night two celebrates thespians at virtual ceremony

While there may not have been a live audience, the 16th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) went ahead seamlessly on Saturday night.
Hosted by Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps and actor Ryle De Morny, the virtual ceremony was anything but boring as thespians and those who contribute to making soapies, films, and dramas were celebrated.
Among the winners on the night were the two categories that were dubbed the Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the “Best TV Presenter” as the host of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices, and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.
The prestigious golden horn awards in the Features Film Categories were awarded to #Wearedyinghere for Best Short Film while Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film went to Nomvelo Makhanya. The Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film went to Tshamano SEbE, Best Actress Feature Film to Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, Best Actor Feature Film to Jafta Mamabolo, Best Achievement in Directing Feature Film to Amy Jephta, and to wrap up the category the Best Feature Film I Am All Girls.
South African and international veteran actress Connie Chiume was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Supporting Actress TV Soap: Natasha Sutherland
Best Supporting Actor TV Soap : Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha
Best Supporting Actress Telenovela :Shaleen Surtie Richards
Best Supporting Actor Telenovela : Abdul Khoza
Best Actress TV Soap : Manaka Ranaka
Best Actor TV Soap : Thabo Malema
Best Actress Telenovela : Nthati Moshesh
Best Actor Telenovela : Bonko Khoza
Best TV Soap : Suidooster
Best Telenovela : DiepCity
Best Supporting Actress TV Drama : Natasha Loring
Best Supporting Actor TV Drama : Warren Masemola
Best Actress TV Drama : Kim Engelbrecht
Best Actor TV Drama : Thobani Dlomo Nzuza
Best TV Drama: 4 Mure
Best Supporting Actress TV Comedy : Kate Normington
Best Supporting Actor TV Comedy: Frank Opperman
Best Actress TV Comedy : Julia Anastasopoulos
Best Actor TV Comedy : Saint Seseli
Best TV Comedy: Tali's Baby Diary
#Saftas16 night two celebrates thespians at virtual ceremony
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Nomvelo Makhanya
