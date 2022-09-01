Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer'

American reality TV series The Masked Singer is coming to SA and Anele Mdoda is proud to have her production company as part of it.

The media personality is set to produce the show through her multimedia company Rose and Oaks with Primedia, which bought the rights to the show which will be available in three different languages.

This venture marks as the second show Anele's production has executed since doing Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik with her partners Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit.

Since following the journey of how Oprah Winfrey grew her career beyond being behind the camera, Anele said she wanted to follow in the same footsteps and the timing now was perfect for her.

“I've always wanted to produce ever since I was an Oprah fan ... I remember registering Anele Mdoda productions and never really did anything and to be fair I wasn't ready and its such a lesson to anyone that just because they feel they are powerful enough to get into certain rooms, wait until the talent reaches the power.” she told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview.