Saftas unveil seven celeb hosts of upcoming ceremony

“At the time, SA was under lockdown and the bid criteria was per Saftas15 guidelines — no public event. Similarly, by the time the service provider Don’t Look Down was appointed, the country was under lockdown. Given the restrictions with government institutions when it comes to changing the merits of a tender bid, we had to continue hosting the ceremony virtually. While we do to acknowledge it would have been ideal to celebrate with the industry in-person, our production company has worked exceptionally hard to give industry practitioners the honour they deserve.”
Taking to her Instagram, Khutso, who is the main host of the awards ceremony, shared with her followers that this was something she prayed for.
“At the beginning of this year I had a deep conversation with God about counting on His promises that this year is our year to be carried by His grace, away from the race. That this is our year to live the life of our dreams, to heal, to witness, to be queens. That this is our year to unmute, to shift, to lead, to lived blessed and to host our very first awards. I’m speechless yet very proud and honoured to announce that I will be hosting my very first awards for the @saftassa #SAFTAs16 as your main host, alongside @mphopopps and @natureboy_ct”
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
It's exactly two days before Mzansi showbiz moves swiftly along from the SA Music Awards (Samas) to the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) billed to be held virtually on Friday.
Khutso Theledi, Ryle De Morny, Palesa Tembe, Smash Afrika, Candice Modiselle, Mpho Popps and Lasizwe are set to steer the ship themed "Frame the Future".
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the organisers explained the decision to host the awards show virtually.
Saftas executive producer Anneke de Ridder said the decision was made at the time the bid to tender was put out to production companies to produce the awards ceremony.
